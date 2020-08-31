Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

OPP say a woman pulled from Lake Erie last week has since died

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 5:43 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police detachment sign.
An Ontario Provincial Police detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 48-year-old woman who was transported to hospital after falling off an inflatable raft in Rondeau Provincial Park last week has since died, police say.

OPP says the 48-year-old has been identified as Heather Connon.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the scene on Lakeshore Road shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Aug. 27 after the woman fell off the raft and failed to resurface.

People on the shore swam out to help. She was unconscious when she was removed from the water.

Read more: Two Londoners facing changes following multiple collisions with a stolen vehicle: OPP

CPR was performed on Connon and continued by emergency responders.

Trending Stories

She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP says they are thankful for members of the public who attempted to save Connon’s life prop to OPP and Emergency Medical Serves arriving on the scene.

Premier Ford announces Ontario to hire 200 new OPP officers
Premier Ford announces Ontario to hire 200 new OPP officers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPDrowningCPRLake Eriechatham kent oppHeather ConnonLake Erie death
Flyers
More weekly flyers