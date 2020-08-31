OPP say a woman pulled from Lake Erie last week has since died

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old woman who was transported to hospital after falling off an inflatable raft in Rondeau Provincial Park last week has since died, police say.

OPP says the 48-year-old has been identified as Heather Connon.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the scene on Lakeshore Road shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Aug. 27 after the woman fell off the raft and failed to resurface.

People on the shore swam out to help. She was unconscious when she was removed from the water.

CPR was performed on Connon and continued by emergency responders.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

OPP says they are thankful for members of the public who attempted to save Connon’s life prop to OPP and Emergency Medical Serves arriving on the scene.

