News

OPP identify Belleville pedestrian killed after reportedly being struck on 401

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 2:44 pm
Police said they've identified 26-year-old Jalen Sharpe of Belleville as the victim in the fatal collision.
Police said they've identified 26-year-old Jalen Sharpe of Belleville as the victim in the fatal collision. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Belleville, Ont., individual has now been identified as the victim of a fatal collision on Highway 401 earlier this month, police said Monday.

According to Lennox and Addington County OPP, the incident happened on Aug. 16 near Marysville, Ont. The area is about an hour and a half southeast of Peterborough.

Read more: Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 401 near Belleville

Police said officers arrived on scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. after a pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the 401.

According to police, the identity of the victim has been confirmed as 26-year-old Jalen Sharpe of Belleville.

Police said the investigation continues with assistance from the Office of the Regional Coroner.

