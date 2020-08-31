OPP identify Belleville pedestrian killed after reportedly being struck on 401

Send this page to someone via email

A Belleville, Ont., individual has now been identified as the victim of a fatal collision on Highway 401 earlier this month, police said Monday.

According to Lennox and Addington County OPP, the incident happened on Aug. 16 near Marysville, Ont. The area is about an hour and a half southeast of Peterborough.

Police said officers arrived on scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. after a pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the 401.

According to police, the identity of the victim has been confirmed as 26-year-old Jalen Sharpe of Belleville.

Police said the investigation continues with assistance from the Office of the Regional Coroner.

