Crime

Police seek help identifying suspect after an assault on a Halifax Transit bus

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 1:46 pm

Halifax police are searching for a suspect in relation to an assault that occurred July 27 on a Halifax Transit bus.

Police say they arrived on scene just before 7 p.m. and the suspect had already left the area.

On scene, officers were informed the suspect assaulted another man.

Halifax police are searching for the man in this Halifax Transit surveillance photo, following a reported assault on a bus.
Halifax police are searching for the man in this Halifax Transit surveillance photo, following a reported assault on a bus. Halifax Regional Police

He is described as a man in his twenties, wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black shoes, white socks and carrying a black Fit for Life duffle bag, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call the police at 902-490-5020.

HalifaxSuspecthalifax policeHalifax Transithalifax bus assaultHalifax Transit assault
