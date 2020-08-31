Police seek help identifying suspect after an assault on a Halifax Transit bus

Halifax police are searching for a suspect in relation to an assault that occurred July 27 on a Halifax Transit bus.
Police say they arrived on scene just before 7 p.m. and the suspect had already left the area.
On scene, officers were informed the suspect assaulted another man.
He is described as a man in his twenties, wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black shoes, white socks and carrying a black Fit for Life duffle bag, according to police.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call the police at 902-490-5020.
