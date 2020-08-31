Barrie resident charged following domestic assault north of Parry Sound

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old Barrie resident has been charged following a domestic assault that took place on Highway 69 in Wallbridge Township, Ont., north of Parry Sound, shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, local OPP say.

The Barrie resident was subsequently charged with assault with a weapon, assault and unlawfully being in a home, police say.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court in September.

OPP says they won’t be releasing the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim.

