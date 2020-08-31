Menu

Crime

Barrie resident charged following domestic assault north of Parry Sound

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 12:44 pm
The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court in September.
The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court in September. The Canadian Press

A 50-year-old Barrie resident has been charged following a domestic assault that took place on Highway 69 in Wallbridge Township, Ont., north of Parry Sound, shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, local OPP say.

The Barrie resident was subsequently charged with assault with a weapon, assault and unlawfully being in a home, police say.

Read more: Barrie man dies following off-road crash in Whitestone Township, Ont.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court in September.

OPP says they won’t be releasing the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim.

parry soundWest Parry Sound OPPBarrie domestic assaultBarrie resident domestic assaultWallbridgeWallbridge domestic assaultWallbridge Township
