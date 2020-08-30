Menu

Comments

World

Girl, 3, unharmed after kite lifts her metres in the air in Taiwan

By Staff The Associated Press
Kite swings child into the air at Taiwan festival
WATCH: A three-year-old girl was swung into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan on Sunday afternoon before falling to the ground amid a crowd of surprised onlookers. The incident happened at a kite festival in Hsinchu, about 80 kilometres west of capital Taipei.

A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several meters into the air.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Read more: U.S. health chief to visit Taiwan amid the coronavirus pandemic, likely angering China

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
