Politics

3 of the party leaders campaign in northeast New Brunswick Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2020 8:33 am
Residents hope to see focus on Northern New Brunswick in 2020 election
Many people in northern New Brunswick say more focus needs to be put on that part of the province. As Callum Smith reports, job losses and an aging population have brought the economy and senior care to the forefront of this election campaign.

Three of New Brunswick’s party leaders will be campaigning in the northeast of the province Saturday as the second week of the election campaign wraps up.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will be in Tracadie-Sheila.

Read more: New Brunswick’s two major parties far from gender parity in slate of candidates

Both Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers and Green Leader David Coon will be in Miramichi.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin heads to the southwest corner of the province to campaign in St. Stephen.

Friday was the deadline to register candidates and only the Liberals and Tories have nominated people in all 49 constituencies.

The Greens have 47 candidates.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-six people are running for the People’s Alliance, 32 are running for the NDP. There are nine Independents and four with the KISS party.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2020.

