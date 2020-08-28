Menu

Canada

Ontario government to freeze rent for some families, promising new bill this fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2020 5:54 pm
The CN Tower can be seen behind condos in Toronto's Liberty Village community in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
The CN Tower can be seen behind condos in Toronto's Liberty Village community in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — Ontario says it will introduce legislation this fall to freeze rent for some families next year.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark’s office says in a statement that the proposed rent increase for 2021 was to have been 1.5 per cent.

But the government says if the bill passes it will mean the “vast majority of families” will not see their rent increase at all next year.

Read more: Toronto rental market turned upside down by coronavirus pandemic, hands power to tenants

The province says it will consult tenant and landlord groups to ensure the new bill is balanced.

The legislature returns for its fall session on Sept. 14, and Clark’s office says he will introduce the bill in the coming weeks.

The government sets out the maximum allowable rent increases in rent-controlled units each year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
