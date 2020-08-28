Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre expands hours, services

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre is expanding its hours of operation as well as introducing additional fitness classes and personal training starting next week.

The City of Peterborough says starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the centre’s hours will be:

Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday to Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The increased hours of operation continue to include a period of closure during the day to allow staff to maintain enhanced disinfection and cleaning related to COVID-19,” the city stated.

Starting on Sept. 8, personal training will resume. Trainers will begin contacting clients to book sessions. New or returning clients looking to book an appointment can contact the centre at 705-742-0050. Personal training sessions now include new protocols related to COVID-19.

Fitness classes and public swimming schedules will align with the increase in hours of operation and begin on Sept. 8. The new schedules will be available online beginning Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

Face coverings are required in the facility, except when performing physical activity, such as exercising or while in the aquatic centre.

Drop-in sports activities, including racket sports such as badminton and pickleball, as well as drop-in volleyball, will be available

All activities in the centre continue to be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The city is also assessing interest in child and youth programs, including swim lessons. A survey is available on the centre’s website.

“This is more welcome news. Many of our residents who are members of the Peterborough Sports and Wellness Centre have been patiently waiting to return to the facility and take part in the fitness programs,” stated Coun. Lesley Parnell, chair of the arenas, parks and recreation portfolio. “I’m confident that the new safety measures in place will help people get back to their important physical and social activities at the centre. Thank you to our staff for their efforts and to the citizens for their patience. Play well.”

