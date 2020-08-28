Peterborough fails to secure government funding for new twin-pad arena at Fleming College

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough says it was not selected to receive government funding for a new arena and aquatic complex.

On Friday, the city said its application for provincial and federal funding to help build a new arena was “not successful.” The city had submitted an application through the current round of the community, culture and recreation funding stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The city says the available $1-billion funding stream was “highly competitive” since there were upwards of $10 billion in requests from across Canada. The city was hoping for about $37 million in government funding for the more than $50-million arena.

“City staff are currently reviewing the project and considering next step scenarios for city council’s consideration in the coming weeks,” stated chief administrative officer Sandra Clancy.

The city’s twin-pad arena is proposed on a 13-acre site at Fleming College in the west end near the Peterborough Sports and Wellness Centre and Bowers Park.

Initially, the arena was proposed on land near Trent University in the north end, however, in October 2019, city council approved relocating the project to Fleming due to environmental concerns related to a wetland at Trent University. The proposal was the subject of several protests by student and Indigenous groups.

The cost of the project is estimated at $53.5 million for Phase 1. No cost estimate was provided for additional phases which would include an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a third ice pad.

The city earlier this year decommissioned Northcrest Arena in the city’s north end.

“The new facility will replace the loss of the Northcrest single pad and also increase community access to ice with an additional pad,” the city stated.

