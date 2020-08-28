Homicide of 19-year-old Jason MacCullough under investigation after 21 years

Send this page to someone via email

Friday marks 21 years since Jason MacCullough was found dead on Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., and police say they continue to investigate.

Police say there is no indication MacCullough was involved in criminal activity and believe his death was a random act.

They believe the 19-year-old was walking home and used a well-known short-cut between the buildings.

Investigators believe there were several people in the area at the time of the homicide who could have witnessed the 1999 killing.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation,” said a Friday news release.

Investigators ask anyone with information about MacCullough’s murder to contact police at 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.