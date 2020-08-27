Kingston-area Catholic board sets up remote learning school for elementary students

Send this page to someone via email

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) has set up a remote learning school for elementary students opting out of in-class instruction during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Catholic school board said 10 per cent of their students would be taking advantage of remote learning during the fall semester.

In order to serve those students, the board has created its own remote learning school, which will be led by principal Dan Finn and run by educators from across the board.

According to the school board, the majority of parents who opted for remote learning have elementary school children, therefore, the remote school is reserved for students in Grade 8 and under.

Secondary school students will take part in remote learning through their classroom teacher at their home school, according to the board. The first day of school for secondary students using remote learning will be Sept. 8.

As for the elementary remote school students, the first day of classes will be Sept. 14.

Learning at the board’s remote school will consist of a combination synchronous, or live, teaching and asynchronous, or independent, study. Synchronous learning will include whole class, small group and one-on-one instruction, whereas asynchronous learning will not be delivered in real-time and may include watching pre-recorded video lessons, completing assigned tasks, independent work or contributing to online discussion boards.

If a parent would like to switch their child to in-class learning, the earliest date to return is Tuesday, Oct. 13. The following dates to switch are Monday, Nov. 16 and Monday, Jan. 4. Any switch between remote and in-class learning must be discussed with the student’s school principal beforehand. Secondary students can only make the switch at the beginning of a new octomester.

The board said remote learning and in-class learning will not match up, and therefore, it’s best to keep a student in one form of learning throughout the semester.

French immersion will not be available for remote learners, but all students will receive one period of French a week.