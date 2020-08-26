Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Kingston-area secondary schools told to implement octomester, rather than quadmester

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 1:11 pm
Two Kingston-area school boards are having to deal with last minute changes to their secondary school scheduling.
Two Kingston-area school boards are having to deal with last minute changes to their secondary school scheduling. Don Mitchell / Global News

Certain eastern Ontario school boards are dealing with a major last-minute change in secondary school class scheduling as students and teachers prepare for 2020/21 classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kingston-area boards, some non-designate school boards were instructed that plans for quadmesters for high school students were denied, with the ministry instructing boards to implement an octomester — where students learn one course at a time over the period of about 20 days, before switching to another course.

Read more: Limestone District School Board sets out COVID-19 plans for back to school

Non-designate boards will have all of their secondary students go back to class full-time, rather than having their high school students study online 50 per cent of the time, like designated boards.

Limestone District School Board (LDSB) and Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB), have confirmed they will not be implementing a quadmester model, where students took two classes at a time, but will be organizing secondary school students into schedules with one class at a time.

According to a letter sent out to ALCDSB parents, secondary school students will stay in one classroom for the entire day, which “limits the number of contacts and touch points for students and staff throughout the day.”

Students in the ALCDSB board will have staggered breaks from the classroom and eat lunch in their classroom as well.

LDSB said they would be providing more information to media later in the day Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education has yet to respond to multiple requests for comment and more information.

More information to come.


