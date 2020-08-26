Kingston-area secondary schools told to implement octomester, rather than quadmester

Send this page to someone via email

Certain eastern Ontario school boards are dealing with a major last-minute change in secondary school class scheduling as students and teachers prepare for 2020/21 classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kingston-area boards, some non-designate school boards were instructed that plans for quadmesters for high school students were denied, with the ministry instructing boards to implement an octomester — where students learn one course at a time over the period of about 20 days, before switching to another course.

Non-designate boards will have all of their secondary students go back to class full-time, rather than having their high school students study online 50 per cent of the time, like designated boards.

Limestone District School Board (LDSB) and Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB), have confirmed they will not be implementing a quadmester model, where students took two classes at a time, but will be organizing secondary school students into schedules with one class at a time.

According to a letter sent out to ALCDSB parents, secondary school students will stay in one classroom for the entire day, which “limits the number of contacts and touch points for students and staff throughout the day.”

Students in the ALCDSB board will have staggered breaks from the classroom and eat lunch in their classroom as well.

LDSB said they would be providing more information to media later in the day Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education has yet to respond to multiple requests for comment and more information.

More information to come.