Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for London region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London and surrounding areas ahead of forecast heavy rain and strong gusts this afternoon.

The warnings were in place for all of Middlesex County and parts of Essex, Huron, Lambton, and Perth counties as of 2:15 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watches remain in place for several other areas, including Elgin and Oxford counties.

The national weather agency said in an earlier advisory that conditions were favourable “for the development of severe thunderstorms” Thursday afternoon or early evening that could bring winds gusting to 100 km/h, nickel-sized hail and heavy rainfall.

Thursday’s storms continue a trend of volatile weather in the London, Ont., region this week that’s expected to continue into the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued on Wednesday and a severe thunderstorm warning was in place for the region on Monday, though it was lifted within an hour.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, forecasters were predicting a “medium” likelihood of precipitation in London from 2 p.m. to midnight, with the temperature climbing as high as 29 C, feeling like 37 with the humidity.

The forecast also calls for a chance of rain on Friday with a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon. More rainfall is possible Saturday before sunshine is expected to return on Sunday.