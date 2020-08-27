Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police release surveillance video connected to arson investigation

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 1:29 pm
Calgary police release surveillance video connected to arson investigation
WATCH: Calgary police have released surveillance video which shows a man in an alley shortly before a fire broke out in a detached garage in the Bridgeland neighbourhood on Aug. 8.

Calgary police have released surveillance video related to an arson investigation in the Bridgeland neighbourhood.

Calgary police are investigating a fire that broke out in a detached garage at a home in the 200 block of 22 Avenue N.E. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Police say the fire destroyed the garage and caused damage to neighbouring properties. The damage is pegged at $25,000.

In CCTV video released Thursday, a man can be seen walking down an alley in the area. Police say the man was in the area shortly before the fire was noticed. The man walks with a “noticeable limp on his right leg,” police said in a media release.

Trending Stories
Calgary police release surveillance video of a man in the area where a fire broke out in Bridgeland on Aug. 8, 2020.
Calgary police release surveillance video of a man in the area where a fire broke out in Bridgeland on Aug. 8, 2020. Courtesy, Calgary police

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceArsonCalgary FireSurveillance VideoCalgary arsonCalgary arson investigationBridgeland arsonBridgeland garage fireBridgeland garage fire arsonCalgary Bridgeland arson
Flyers
More weekly flyers