Calgary police release surveillance video connected to arson investigation

Calgary police have released surveillance video related to an arson investigation in the Bridgeland neighbourhood.

Calgary police are investigating a fire that broke out in a detached garage at a home in the 200 block of 22 Avenue N.E. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Police say the fire destroyed the garage and caused damage to neighbouring properties. The damage is pegged at $25,000.

In CCTV video released Thursday, a man can be seen walking down an alley in the area. Police say the man was in the area shortly before the fire was noticed. The man walks with a “noticeable limp on his right leg,” police said in a media release.

Calgary police release surveillance video of a man in the area where a fire broke out in Bridgeland on Aug. 8, 2020. Courtesy, Calgary police

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

