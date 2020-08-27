Airshow London confirms ‘unprecedented’ slate of performers for drive-in event

With just over two weeks to go until the skies over London, Ont., are filled with aircraft in what’s billed as Canada’s only air show this year, organizers are unveiling the confirmed lineup for the “drive-in” event.

Last month, organizers confirmed that the show would go on despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, but that it would be in a drive-in format to allow for physical distancing and other public health measures.

On Thursday, Airshow London announced that seven American military aerial demonstration teams will be performing in the skies over London as part of the Sept. 12-13 event at the London International Airport.

Organizers say “for the first time in Canadian history, all four world-famous ACC Demo teams” will perform at once: U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning Demonstration team based out of AFB Utah; U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team out of Shaw AFB, S.C.; U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt Demonstration Team based out of Davis Monthan, Az..; and the previously-announced U.S. Air Force F-22 Demonstration Team from Langly, Va.

According to organizers, some of these aircraft perfrom only one show per year in Canada and each aircraft or team has its own schedule that the military tries to spread out “so multiple aircraft don’t overlap at one show.”

“This is every aviation enthusiast’s dream,” says Airshow London chair Jim Graham.

“In Canada, we get excited to see even a single American military jet, tanker or team in our backyard. But to have seven demonstrations at one show is unbelievable. It’s going to be loud!”

Previously, organizers announced that in addition to the Thunderbirds and aircraft representing the Royal Canadian Air Force, the show would also include demonstrations by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster Demonstration Team.

Admission to the air show is one ticket per vehicle, which must be pre-purchased, organizers say. Motorists will then be directed to park in their own 20-by-25-foot space to enjoy the show either in or outside their vehicle and listen to the show on their car radios.

Officials say there’s space for nearly 2,500 vehicles. Portable washrooms will be available, and guests are encouraged to bring their own non-alcoholic refreshments.

The event will run Sept. 12 and 13 at the London International Airport.