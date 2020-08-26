Rick Zamperin: NBA players considering boycotting games after Jacob Blake shooting

Send this page to someone via email

There are some NBA players, including those who play for the Toronto Raptors, who are discussing boycotting upcoming playoff games following the latest shooting of a Black man by a white police officer in America.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot in the back multiple times on Sunday by an officer in Kenosha, Wisc., who was responding to a domestic incident, and may never walk again.

The incident — three months after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis — has many people shaken, frustrated and angry, including numerous NBA players and coaches.

L.A. Lakers star LeBron James said earlier this week: “We are scared as Black people in America… we are terrified.”

Story continues below advertisement

L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said: “It’s amazing to me, why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back.”

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Norm Powell have revealed that the team discussed the Blake shooting on Tuesday and has talked about the potential of boycotting playoff games, a sentiment that Boston’s Marcus Smart has echoed, saying a boycott is in “the back of our minds.”

On Wednesday, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that some players on the team are thinking about leaving the NBA bubble entirely.

0:51 Raptors’ VanVleet, Powell say team boycott of games discussed in response to Jacob Blake shooting Raptors’ VanVleet, Powell say team boycott of games discussed in response to Jacob Blake shooting

The defending champion Raptors open their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the Walt Disney World NBA bubble.

After Floyd’s death, some NBA players expressed concern that the conversations and daily protests that called for the elimination of racial injustice would get drowned out by highlight reels and boxscores if the 2020 season resumed.

Story continues below advertisement

Weeks into the NBA bubble, they were right.

Despite the Black Lives Matter messaging on the NBA court, the backs of jerseys and on-screen during games, the players clearly believe all of their efforts to promote equality over the last several weeks have lost their effectiveness.

VanVleet summed it up best by saying, “It’s starting to feel like everything we’re doing is just going through the motions. Nothing’s changing.”

Boycotting games is the most dramatic statement players can make, and the most effective one, in their ongoing fight for change.

Story continues below advertisement

It will obviously force the league to alter its playoff schedule, thus providing a top story in the news cycle, and it could make sponsors a little nervous about the go-forward plan.

You will recall the Washington Football Team removed its ‘Redskins’ moniker after public pressure forced major American companies to rethink their association with the team and the NFL, and the same thing happened with the CFL franchise in Edmonton.

If boycotting NBA games can create the same level of financial pressure on the league and its sponsors, we may finally see a significant step forward.

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news and senior sports director at Global News Radio 900 CHML.