Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kate Graham chosen as Liberal Party candidate for London North Centre

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted August 26, 2020 11:47 am
Kate Graham / Facebook

Liberals in Ontario’s London North Centre have chosen their candidate for the next provincial election.

It was announced late Tuesday night that Kate Graham has been selected as the riding’s Liberal Party candidate for the 2022 provincial election.

Graham was quick to share the news on Twitter and invite locals to join her campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

“Kate has always shown an incredible passion for advancing progressive ideas, and I know she will make an excellent MPP for London North Centre,” said OLP leader Steven Del Duca in a press release.

Trending Stories

She was previously chosen as the London North Centre Liberal candidate in 2018.

Read more: Western University prof seeks leadership of Ontario’s Liberal party

Graham is a community advocate, and previously served as Chair of the Pillar Nonprofit Network.

“The hard work starts now,” said Graham, who welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. “I’m excited to join a diverse team of candidates, united behind a plan to improve the lives of people in London and across Ontario.”

Graham lost the 2018 contest to Terence Kernaghan, who is the current London North Centre MPP for the NDP. The Conservatives have yet to selected a candidate.

The 43rd Ontario general election will be held on or before June 2, 2022.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Steven Del DucaLondon North CentreKate GrahamLiberal CandidatePillar Nonprofit Network2022 provincial electionLiberal Party candidate
Flyers
More weekly flyers