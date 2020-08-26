Kate Graham chosen as Liberal Party candidate for London North Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Liberals in Ontario’s London North Centre have chosen their candidate for the next provincial election.

It was announced late Tuesday night that Kate Graham has been selected as the riding’s Liberal Party candidate for the 2022 provincial election.

Graham was quick to share the news on Twitter and invite locals to join her campaign.

I’m honoured to be nominated as the @OntLiberal candidate in London North Centre. #ldnont, I’ll do my very best to earn your support. Want to help? Sign up at https://t.co/8kyVX1d8vZ #onpoli pic.twitter.com/NbmI0DDlDV — Kate Graham (@KateMarieGraham) August 26, 2020

“Kate has always shown an incredible passion for advancing progressive ideas, and I know she will make an excellent MPP for London North Centre,” said OLP leader Steven Del Duca in a press release.

She was previously chosen as the London North Centre Liberal candidate in 2018.

Graham is a community advocate, and previously served as Chair of the Pillar Nonprofit Network.

“The hard work starts now,” said Graham, who welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. “I’m excited to join a diverse team of candidates, united behind a plan to improve the lives of people in London and across Ontario.”

Graham lost the 2018 contest to Terence Kernaghan, who is the current London North Centre MPP for the NDP. The Conservatives have yet to selected a candidate.

The 43rd Ontario general election will be held on or before June 2, 2022.