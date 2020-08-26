Uber looks to expand services across Quebec this fall

Send this page to someone via email

Uber wants to expand its ride-sharing services across Quebec this fall.

The company, which made the official announcement to the press on Wednesday, did not give a specific date for the expansion of its service throughout the province.

Uber is currently available in the regions of Montreal, Quebec City and Gatineau.

Jonathan Hamel, Quebec public affairs manager at Uber, says he has “felt the pulse of Quebec” in recent months and has found that high demand justifies expanding its service across the province.

Uber first came to the province in 2014. It was part of a pilot project, which allowed its ride-hailing services to continue in Quebec. The pilot project was then subsequently renewed.

The Quebec government then passed its taxi reform law in 2019, which deregulated the taxi industry and overhauled rules concerning ride-sharing services. Hamel said it is through this law that Uber hopes to ensure its presence permanently in the province.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise