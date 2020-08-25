1 in critical condition following overnight shooting in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in critical but stable condition following an overnight shooting in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Water St. At the residence they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The age of the victim was not provided.

Police say he was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by paramedics and later transported by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Police remain at the scene on Tuesday morning investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mark Reesor at 705-876-1122 ext. 293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.

