Crime

1 in critical condition following overnight shooting in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 8:16 am
Peterborough police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left one person in critical condition.
One person is in critical but stable condition following an overnight shooting in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Water St. At the residence they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The age of the victim was not provided.

Read more: Mother of Omemee, Ont., shooting victim makes public plea for answers

Police say he was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by paramedics and later transported by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police remain at the scene on Tuesday morning investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mark Reesor at 705-876-1122 ext. 293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.

