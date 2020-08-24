Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Officer involved in Red Deer shooting, ASIRT called to investigate: RCMP

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 5:54 pm
ASIRT is investigating a shooting involving an officer in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 24.
ASIRT is investigating a shooting involving an officer in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 24. File/Global News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called to investigate the actions of an officer that was involved in a shooting in Red Deer, Alta., on Monday.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been involved in a criminal flight from police the day prior, in the area of 51 Avenue and 33 Street.

RCMP said an interaction occurred that “led to the officer firing his service pistol” and the suspect vehicle drove away.

Read more: ASIRT investigating collision that caused ‘major structural damage’ to community centre in northeast Calgary

Additional RCMP support resources were recruited to locate the vehicle, which was found unoccupied later Monday morning in the Eastview neighbourhood at around 7 a.m., RCMP said. Officers added they believe the suspect may have been injured when they left the scene.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At 11 a.m., police located the driver, a 22-year-old woman from Red Deer. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to a news release on Monday, ASIRT has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting, while RCMP continue to investigate the vehicle and the events that led to the confrontation between police and the suspect.

As of Monday afternoon, RCMP said officers were still at the scene of the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ASIRTRed Deer RCMPRed Deer CrimeRed Deer Stolen VehicleRed Deer ASIRT investigationASIRT Red Deer investigationRed Deer RCMP shootingRed Deer stolen vehicle shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers