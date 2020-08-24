Officer involved in Red Deer shooting, ASIRT called to investigate: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called to investigate the actions of an officer that was involved in a shooting in Red Deer, Alta., on Monday.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been involved in a criminal flight from police the day prior, in the area of 51 Avenue and 33 Street.

RCMP said an interaction occurred that “led to the officer firing his service pistol” and the suspect vehicle drove away.

Additional RCMP support resources were recruited to locate the vehicle, which was found unoccupied later Monday morning in the Eastview neighbourhood at around 7 a.m., RCMP said. Officers added they believe the suspect may have been injured when they left the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

At 11 a.m., police located the driver, a 22-year-old woman from Red Deer. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to a news release on Monday, ASIRT has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting, while RCMP continue to investigate the vehicle and the events that led to the confrontation between police and the suspect.

As of Monday afternoon, RCMP said officers were still at the scene of the incident.