Racist graffiti spray-painted on building, streets in New Glasgow, N.S.

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are investigating after racist graffiti was spray-painted on a building and on several streets over the weekend.

Const. Ken MacDonald said Monday the black-coloured graffiti portrayed racists words and images, although he declined to say what exactly was painted.

The messages were found on the Frederick Street building, the Temperance Street parking lot entrance, a Washington Street sidewalk, as well as on Brother and Ann Streets.

Police say they believe the graffiti was painted sometime between Friday and Sunday morning.

MacDonald says the incidents occurred over a wide area of town and police are asking for public assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.