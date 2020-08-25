Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kingston, Belleville, Brockville regions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for most of eastern Ontario Monday, including the Kingson, Belleville and Brockville regions.

The weather authority says the storm is moving slowly across the region, and could produce nickel-sized hail and winds up to 100 km/h in places like Brockville, and 90 km/h in more southern regions like Kingston and Belleville.

Rainfall is expected to exceed 50 mm for some regions.

The weather agency would like to remind people that heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, so to take extra precautions on the roads.

Environment Canada originally issued a severe thunderstorm watch earlier Monday, but upgraded their statement to a warning just after 2 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A warning is issued when an imminent weather event is likely to produce large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

2:20 Has Ontario become a hot spot for tornadoes? Has Ontario become a hot spot for tornadoes?