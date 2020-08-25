Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kingston, Belleville, Brockville regions

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 8:44 am
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of eastern Ontario.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of eastern Ontario. Courtesy: Heather Elless

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for most of eastern Ontario Monday, including the Kingson, Belleville and Brockville regions.

The weather authority says the storm is moving slowly across the region, and could produce nickel-sized hail and winds up to 100 km/h in places like Brockville, and 90 km/h in more southern regions like Kingston and Belleville.

Read more: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa valley, watch issued for Ottawa

Rainfall is expected to exceed 50 mm for some regions.

The weather agency would like to remind people that heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, so to take extra precautions on the roads.

Environment Canada originally issued a severe thunderstorm watch earlier Monday, but upgraded their statement to a warning just after 2 p.m.

A warning is issued when an imminent weather event is likely to produce large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

