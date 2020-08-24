Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Guelph hosting virtual town hall on structure of city council

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 2:12 pm
The City of Guelph is hosting a town hall on Tuesday evening.
The City of Guelph is hosting a town hall on Tuesday evening. Matt Carty / Global News

The City of Guelph is hosting a virtual town hall on the structure of its council as part of a lengthy review of the city’s governance that is expected to be completed by the next municipal election.

The hour-long meeting is on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will take place entirely online.

Read more: Guelph reviews makeup of city council, ward boundaries

The city said staff will talk about the review, council size, different council models and full-time versus part-time representation for each ward.

There will also be an opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the meeting.

More information about how to join the meeting can be found on the city’s website.

Is Guelph, Ont.’s city council producing ‘The Office’ spinoff?
Is Guelph, Ont.’s city council producing ‘The Office’ spinoff?

There is also an online survey for residents to help staff shape recommendations that they can bring back to city council in October.

Read more: Guelph mayor, councillors approve pay raise as feds cut tax breaks

City staff will then look at ward boundaries in the new year and report back to council in May or June.

The compensation of councillors and how residents vote in municipal elections will also be looked at in the governance structure review.

