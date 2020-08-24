Missing 27-year-old man found dead in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead at the West Rocks Management Area in Georgian Bluffs, Ont., on Saturday morning.

Joshua Thompson, 27, from Owen Sound, Ont., was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home in a white minivan on Wednesday, police say.

Thompson’s vehicle was later found in Georgian Bluffs, Ont., which led to an extensive search of the area, officers say.

Police say Thompson’s death has been deemed as non-suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement