Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Missing 27-year-old man found dead in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 11:33 am

A 27-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead at the West Rocks Management Area in Georgian Bluffs, Ont., on Saturday morning.

Joshua Thompson, 27, from Owen Sound, Ont., was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home in a white minivan on Wednesday, police say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Grey Bruce OPP search for missing 27-year-old man in Owen Sound, Ont.

Thompson’s vehicle was later found in Georgian Bluffs, Ont., which led to an extensive search of the area, officers say.

Police say Thompson’s death has been deemed as non-suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
owen soundGeorgian BluffsOwen Sound newsJoshua ThompsonWest Rocks Management AreaWest Rocks Management Area Georgian Bluffs
Flyers
More weekly flyers