Canada

OPP looking to identify deceased in fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 401 near Belleville, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP are looking to identify this man, who died after being struck in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Belleville. OPP

Lennox and Addington OPP are asking for assistance to identify a pedestrian who died on Highway 401 near Belleville, Ont., over a week ago.

On Aug. 16, OPP say a man was walking in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Highway 37, around 10:30 p.m. when he struck by a transport.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP say.

He was reportedly not carrying any identification and police have not been able to determine his identity. Police say it’s possible he was transient and was travelling through the area.

Trending Stories

OPP have released an artist’s sketch of the man in hopes that someone may recognize him.

He was approximately five feet 10 inches tall and just over 132 pounds, with short, dark hair and a triangle tattoo on his inner right forearm.

OPP are asking anyone with information about his identity to contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP crime unit at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, submit a tip through ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

