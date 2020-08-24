Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

2 women charged, given warning for allegedly making social media videos on Mississauga train tracks

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say two women have been charged with trespassing after they were allegedly trying to make videos on social media.

Officers were called to the railroad tracks south of Tenth Line West and Argentia Road at around 5 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of “two females laying on train tracks, having a good time and taking selfies.”

Police said officers caught one of the women on the tracks and that “they were filming a dance video for social media.”

“We’re not supporters of people risking their lives for dramatic performances or social media status,” Peel Police wrote on Twitter.

Investigators said users on TikTok reported the incident to police, who also then notified Metrolinx.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx said both women were charged with trespassing and issued a very stern warning.

The spokesperson added that being on the train tracks is “not worth the risk” and is advising that people not put themselves in harm’s way.

“If you’re filming anything on the tracks anytime for the views, you could end up with a viewing that will break your mother’s heart,” spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said on Twitter regarding the incident.

“Don’t ever do it please or we’ll charge you with trespassing.”

No injuries were reported.

A few hours later, at around 8 p.m., officers were called to Revus and Marf avenues for reports three males were playing on the railroad tracks and climbing the crossing arm.

Police said by the time officers arrived, there was no one located on the tracks.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
