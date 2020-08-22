1 taken to hospital after Linden Woods home goes up in flames

One person was taken to hospital after a significant house fire in Linden Woods on Saturday afternoon.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire at around 3:30 p.m. on Marksbridge Drive.
The house sustained serious damage, with the garage and car inside the garage charred.
The WFPS say that one person was taken to hospital in stable condition but there’s no word on what those injuries are.
One cat was also rescued from the fire.
There’s no damage estimate at this time but the investigation is ongoing.
