1 taken to hospital after Linden Woods home goes up in flames

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 6:31 pm
A fire in Linden Woods.
A fire in Linden Woods. Michael Draven/Global News

One person was taken to hospital after a significant house fire in Linden Woods on Saturday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire at around 3:30 p.m. on Marksbridge Drive.

Read more: Winnipeg firefighters preaching outdoor fire safety after blaze at home

The house sustained serious damage, with the garage and car inside the garage charred.

The WFPS say that one person was taken to hospital in stable condition but there’s no word on what those injuries are.

One cat was also rescued from the fire.

There’s no damage estimate at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

Michael Draven/Global News
Michael Draven/Global News
