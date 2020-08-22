Halifax police issue warning after multiple vehicle break-ins Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on Saturday.

Police received a report of a break-in at a secure parking garage in the 600 block of Parkland Drive overnight.

When officers attended the scene they learned that approximately 20 vehicles had been entered and many had items stolen from them.

There were other similar thefts from motor vehicles on the nearby Solutions Drive.

Police believe the break-ins occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Halifax police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, even when parked in the driveway and to never leave valuables in the vehicle.

The investigation into the incident are ongoing and they encourage anyone who had property stolen from their vehicle to report it to police.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity in or around parked vehicles in their neighbourhood is urged to call police immediately at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.