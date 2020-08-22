Menu

Crime

Halifax police issue warning after multiple vehicle break-ins Saturday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 3:41 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on Saturday.

Police received a report of a break-in at a secure parking garage in the 600 block of Parkland Drive overnight.

When officers attended the scene they learned that approximately 20 vehicles had been entered and many had items stolen from them.

Read more: Man taken into custody as missing Cape Breton 14-year-old found safe

There were other similar thefts from motor vehicles on the nearby Solutions Drive.

Police believe the break-ins occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Halifax police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, even when parked in the driveway and to never leave valuables in the vehicle.

The investigation into the incident are ongoing and they encourage anyone who had property stolen from their vehicle to report it to police.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity in or around parked vehicles in their neighbourhood is urged to call police immediately at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Halifax Regional Police Theft Halifax crime Parkland Drive Solutions Drive
