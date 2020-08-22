Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

California wildfires: Governor asks Canada for help as flames continue to ravage state

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 1:56 pm
California fighting 560 wildfires, requests help from Canada and Australia
ABOVE: California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said that the state was now battling 560 wildfires, depleting firefighting forces and prompting calls for aid from not only 10 other states, but Canada and Australia as well.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday requested aid from Canada and Australia firefighters as the state struggles to contain the raging wildfires that have killed six people and forced thousands to flee from their homes.

“We also have reached out across the border, into Canada for resources and support,” Newsom said at a media conference. “And many of you up here recall it was 2017, the support we were provided and the support we provided in turn, of some of the best wildfire firefighters from Australia. We also have a request out for that talent as well.”

Read more: Hundreds of wildfires burn across California as extreme weather covers state

Global News reached out to Global Affairs asking if Canada has responded to the request, but did not hear back as of the time of publication.

Story continues below advertisement

Wildfires sparked by lightning in Northern California exploded in size Friday, some becoming largest in state history, destroying hundreds of homes and other structures. In addition to the fatalities, 43 firefighters and civilians have been hurt.

The wildfires started last week, and now more than 12,000 firefighters — with the help of helicopters and air tankers — are stretched thin across the state trying to battle the blazes.

Three groups of fires, called complexes, burning north, east and south of San Francisco have together scorched 72,020 square kilometres.

More than 140,000 people are under evacuation orders in the state.

Driver captures apocalyptic scenes during drive through California wildfire
Driver captures apocalyptic scenes during drive through California wildfire

Newsom said crews were fighting 560 fires across the state.

Trending Stories

“We are not naive by any stretch about how deadly this moment is and why it is essential … that you heed evacuation orders and that you take them seriously,” Newsom said.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters and residents in the state have also been pleading for support.

South of San Fransico in the Santa Cruz mountains, wildfires have forced some 48,000 residents to flee their dwellings.

A CalFire spokesperson told the Associated Press that crews are working 72-hour shifts in order to save homes in the Santa Cruz area.

Read more: California wildfires explode in size, become among largest in state history

“We’re still understaffed for a fire of this size,” the CalFire spokesperson said.

San Jose State University professor Scott Myers-Lipton took to Twitter asking Newsom to help save the Santa Cruz mountains

“We need HELP in the Santa Cruz mountains. SEND IN THE NATIONAL GUARD NOW!” Myers-Lipton tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Associated Press and Reuters

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CaliforniaCalifornia WildfiresGavin NewsomNorthern California Wildfireswildfires in californiacanada california wildfiresGavin Newsom canada helpGavin Newsom wildfireswildfires in northern california
Flyers
More weekly flyers