Christie Mountain wildfire steady, but wind, thunderstorms in Friday forecast

Send this page to someone via email

The Christie Mountain wildfire burning in B.C.’s Southern Interior has not grown larger than its 2,000 hectares in the last 24 hours, but how long it will remain that size is yet to be seen.

Friday’s weather forecast includes winds out of the south that are expected to be between 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 70 km/h.

If those winds expand the fire, an evacuation alert in effect for nearly 3,700 properties in the southeast section of Penticton could suddenly turn into an order and force all those people to flee.

As well, a cold front moving onto the South Coast Friday morning will sweep through the Southern Interior in the afternoon, raising the possibility of isolated thunderstorms and lightning.

Story continues below advertisement

A computer forecast of projected rainfall for B.C.’s Southern Interior on Friday. Isolated thunderstorms could result in heavier amounts in some areas. Global News / Skytracker

The winds will pose significant concern for the spread of the Christie Mountain wildfire later in the day though the weather is expected to settle down considerably on Saturday and Sunday.

Local officials will be holding a press conference at noon. The event will be carried live on Global News.

EOC Update: News Conference at 12:00 pm at 21 Lakeshore Drive, Pentictonhttps://t.co/uZFzxBXkNf — City of Penticton (@cityofpenticton) August 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday morning, just one structure, a house, had been lost to the fire.

On Thursday, Interior Health announced that it had plans in place if Penticton Regional Hospital had to be evacuated, while the City of Penticton was asking those under evacuation alert to register online in case that alert is turned into an order.

3:23 City of Penticton planning for possible fire growth City of Penticton planning for possible fire growth

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has said those on evacuation alert may get very little notice if fire conditions change.

1:10 Regional district says people need to stay out of evacuation-order zones Regional district says people need to stay out of evacuation-order zones