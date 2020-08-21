Menu

Health

EllisDon awarded $260-million contract for outpatient centre in Bayers Lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2020 12:29 pm
Auditor General approves P3 model for QEII New Generation projects
Despite the auditor general giving his support to the QEII’s New Generation P3 model, pushback from opposition and critics still remains. Jeremy keefe reports.

HALIFAX – EllisDon construction company has been awarded a $259.4-million contract to design, build, finance and maintain an outpatient centre on the outskirts of Halifax.

The outpatient centre will be built in Bayers Lake and is part of the $2-billion redevelopment of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Read more: Province of Nova Scotia awards $29M hospital parkade contract to Lindsay Construction

Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines said Friday in a news release EllisDon beat out two other proposals and is an experienced company that will deliver the outpatient centre “on time and on budget.”

Construction is scheduled to start this fall and is expected to be completed in August 2023.

The government says patients living in rural communities and outside Halifax’s downtown core will be the facility’s primary users.

It will offer services that do not require a hospital setting such as initial visits with specialists, post-surgery or post-treatment follow-up, blood collection and X-rays.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
