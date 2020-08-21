Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 Friday, state of emergency extended

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials say the number of active cases of novel coronavirus remains at five, as no new cases were reported Friday.

Nova Scotia completed 641 tests on Thursday and there have been 70,315 negative cases to date.

There is one person in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time, the province says.

There have been 1,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 64 related deaths.

The province said Friday it is extending the state of emergency to noon on Sept. 6 unless it is terminated or further extended.

Health officials warned about potential exposure to the virus at two Truro locations:

Murphy’s Fish and Chips, 88 Esplanade St., on Aug. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

102 (Colchester) Wing Royal Canadian Air Force Association, 22 Cottage St., on Aug. 15 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Officials are asking anyone who visited the two locations this month to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to seek testing and self-isolate immediately, the province said.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

