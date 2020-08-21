Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 Friday, state of emergency extended

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 12:15 pm
Students coming to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic bubble to receive mandatory coronavirus tests
Post-secondary students coming to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble will receive three COVID-19 tests during their mandatory two-week isolation period, the province announced on Thursday. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

Nova Scotia health officials say the number of active cases of novel coronavirus remains at five, as no new cases were reported Friday.

Nova Scotia completed 641 tests on Thursday and there have been 70,315 negative cases to date.

There is one person in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time, the province says.

Read more: N.S. woman medically exempt from wearing face masks calls for compassion

There have been 1,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 64 related deaths.

The province said Friday it is extending the state of emergency to noon on Sept. 6 unless it is terminated or further extended.

Health officials warned about potential exposure to the virus at two Truro locations:

  • Murphy’s Fish and Chips, 88 Esplanade St., on Aug. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • 102 (Colchester) Wing Royal Canadian Air Force Association, 22 Cottage St., on Aug. 15 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Possible coronavirus exposures reported at 2 locations in Truro, N.S.

Officials are asking anyone who visited the two locations this month to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to seek testing and self-isolate immediately, the province said.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)
  • Cough (new or worsening)
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion or runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause
