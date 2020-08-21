Menu

Deadline looms for New Brunswick parties to nominate candidates ahead of election

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2020 8:43 am
Some hope to see Indigenous peoples’ concerns reflected in N.B. election campaigns
Indigenous and political leaders have called for a public inquiry after the deaths of two Indigenous people at the hands of N.B. police. Some wonder if this provincial election is finally when the treatment of Indigenous people will become a ballot box issue. Silas Brown has more.

New Brunswick’s political parties have one more week to nominate candidates for the Sept. 14 provincial election.

The parties have a long way to go to find candidates by the Aug. 28 deadline for the province’s 49 constituencies.

Read more: Spending or stability: New Brunswick voters offered contrast in campaign approaches

Kevin Vickers’ Liberal party has seven official candidates listed on its website, while the Progressive Conservatives’ website lists a series of nomination meetings scheduled over the coming days.

The Green party says it will unveil a high-profile candidate for the riding of Carleton-York this morning.

Tory Leader Blaine Higgs will make an announcement today in Blackville, while Vickers makes a stop in Bathurst.

Read more: Protesters call for inquiry into systemic racism to be campaign issue during N.B. election

On Thursday, Vickers promised to inject an extra $5 million into the budget of the Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, while Higgs said he’s sticking with the food security plan his government introduced in March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
