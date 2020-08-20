Coronavirus: No new cases, 2 active cases remain in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

That report maintains the health unit’s overall cases at 101 with just two active cases for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit also reported 23,700 people have been tested for the virus to date.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of two Peterborough residents, with both deaths occurring in April.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.