Canada

Immigration slowdown amid coronavirus could derail economic growth: RBC

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2020 12:14 pm
Passengers wait by the Flight Information Display System (FIDS) in the arrivals area at Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Mar 19 2020.
TORONTO — A report from the Royal Bank of Canada says a slowdown of immigration to the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to derail a major source of economic growth, at least temporarily.

The report says Canada added 34,000 permanent residents in the second quarter, down 67 per cent from the same period last year.

Read more: Thousands of families wonder when they will be reunited as sponsorship backlog grows

The report adds that a near term recovery in immigration is unlikely and suggests the slowdown could last for months.

New permanent-residency applications to Canada were down 80 per cent in the second quarter.

Coronavirus: Migrant workers demand immigration status amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Migrant workers demand immigration status amid COVID-19 outbreak

RBC says immigration to Canada is needed to help deal with the country’s aging population and help support our cities.

It says at the current pace it expects to see only 70 per cent of the originally planned 341,000 new permanent residents at the end of the year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
