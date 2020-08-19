Fence erected on stretch of Canada-U.S. border near Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A small section of the world’s longest undefended border is now marginally more difficult to cross.

Crews have built a short fence on the U.S. side of a four-kilometre stretch of the border with Canada between Langley, B.C., and Lynden, Wash.

The fence is meant to address “bi-national safety concerns related to a vulnerable section of the border,” a spokesperson from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol told Global News Wednesday.

“The construction project involves the installation of a cable barrier system along this section of the border,” a statement said.

“This barrier is designed to prevent vehicles form either accidentally or purposefully crossing the boundary and endangering citizens in both countries.”

More border jumpers are caught crossing into B.C.

Most of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley border with Washington state is separated by only a ditch and stone markers on the south side of Zero Avenue.

The strip has recently been in the spotlight amid an uptick in migrants and asylum seekers entering Canada away from official border crossings.

A British Family was recently detained for weeks by U.S. officials after “accidentally” driving across the boundary into Washington.

The closure of the border to non-essential travel due to COVID-19 has also prompted families and lovers from both countries to congregate on either side along Zero Avenue to visit, especially after the closure in June of nearby Peace Arch Park, which straddles the border, because of too many visitors.

U.S. officials provided no further information, while the Canada Border Services Agency would only say that the fence was in U.S. jurisdiction and the RCMP is responsible for security along the Canadian side between ports of entry.