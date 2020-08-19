Motorcyclist suffers life-altering injuries in downtown Toronto crash

Officials say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.
Toronto Police Traffic Services said emergency crews were called to Jarvis and Shuter streets around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.
A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-altering, but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
What led up to the collision is unclear.
Police said there’s no indication that alcohol or speed were factors.
The victim’s age hasn’t been released.
