Motorcyclist suffers life-altering injuries in downtown Toronto crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officials say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto Police Traffic Services said emergency crews were called to Jarvis and Shuter streets around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-altering, but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

What led up to the collision is unclear.

Police said there’s no indication that alcohol or speed were factors.

The victim’s age hasn’t been released.

2:10 SIU investigating serious crash on Toronto bridge that sent woman to hospital SIU investigating serious crash on Toronto bridge that sent woman to hospital

Story continues below advertisement