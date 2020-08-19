Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist suffers life-altering injuries in downtown Toronto crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of the crash at Jarvis and Shuter streets on Wednesday.
The scene of the crash at Jarvis and Shuter streets on Wednesday. Albert Delitala / Global News

Officials say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto Police Traffic Services said emergency crews were called to Jarvis and Shuter streets around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-altering, but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Read more: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in unit on fire in Scarborough

What led up to the collision is unclear.

Police said there’s no indication that alcohol or speed were factors.

The victim’s age hasn’t been released.

