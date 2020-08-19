Bobcaygeon man claims $50,000 in Ontario 49 lottery draw: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Bobcaygeon man says the timing of his $50,000 lottery win was “perfect” with a daughter about to start university.

According to the OLG, Kenneth Edwards claimed the second prize of $50,000 in the June 17 Ontario 49 lottery draw. He matched five numbers plus the bonus number to win the prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Dixie Road in Mississauga.

The 54-year-old father of two and grandfather said he discovered his win after arriving home from work.

“I wasn’t really paying attention when I scanned my ticket using the OLG Lottery App. Then I heard the music and quickly looked at the screen on my phone,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

“I thought it was a joke, so I scanned the ticket about eight times to make sure it was real.”

He said he called his mother and played the winning tune for her over the phone.

“She asked what the music was, and I told her, ‘This is the song you hear when you win $50,000.’ She thought I was lying,” he said.

Edwards plans to use his winnings to help pay for his daughter’s schooling, share with his family and treat himself to some self-care items and a Vitamix blender. The rest will go into his savings.

“This is wonderful. I’m so happy – the timing of this is perfect,” he said. “My daughter is about to start university so this will be a big help for us.”

