Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

70-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in downtown Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 10:28 am
Guelph police say a 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle.
Guelph police say a 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in downtown Guelph on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Norfolk and Suffolk streets at around 8:50 p.m. for reports of the incident.

Police said the man was hit by a vehicle driving southbound. He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Another Waterloo police officer arrested for off-duty incident

Guelph police did not identify the victim and it’s unclear if any charges will be laid.

They said the investigation is ongoing and any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video are asked to contact investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7514.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph Policedowntown guelphPedestrian CrashFatal pedestrian crashStruck And Killedsuffolk norfolk streets guelphsuffolk norfolk streets guelph police
Flyers
More weekly flyers