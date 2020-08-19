70-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in downtown Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in downtown Guelph on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Norfolk and Suffolk streets at around 8:50 p.m. for reports of the incident.

Police said the man was hit by a vehicle driving southbound. He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Guelph police did not identify the victim and it’s unclear if any charges will be laid.

They said the investigation is ongoing and any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video are asked to contact investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7514.

Story continues below advertisement