B.C. government funding caribou habitat restoration projects

B.C.’s woodland caribou are an important part of the province’s natural ecosystem and rich biodiversity.

Unfortunately their numbers have dwindled significantly due in part to human encroachment upon their natural habitat.

“The southern mountain caribou situation is actually pretty dire,” Clayton Lamb a UBC Okanagan wildlife biologist told Global News Tuesday.

‘Almost six or seven herds have been extirpated,” Lamb said.

However the provincial government is hoping to protect and preserve B.C.’s caribou by funding a number of habitat restoration projects.

As part of that effort, the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation has announced funding for seven caribou habitat restoration projects to tune of just over one million dollars.

“We really really on that Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation money,” Lamb said about the funding.

“it’s a key part our budget every year and its critical the caribou recovery that we are doing.

Currently, there are about 3500 hundred caribou in B.C.’s southern mountain group.

And that’s why the provincial government has dedicated $47 million over three years to build a comprehensive, science-based approach to protect and preserve B.C.’s 54 different caribou herds.

With the aim of to restoring the iconic Canadian species to a sustainable population.

“If a road has been built what the experts will do is remove parts of the road,” said Dan Buffet CEO of the Habiat Conservation Trust Foundation.

According to Buffet the approved projects focus on mitigating man’s encroachment upon caribou habitat

“We’re trying to remove and recover the scars on the landscape that have been created over time and allow nature to take its course,” Buffet said.

An approach Lamb says will eventually pay dividends when it comes to restoring caribou populations.

“The root of all the recent caribou problems is really this habitat disturbance problem,” Lamb said.