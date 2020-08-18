Menu

Crime

Suspect sought in Hamilton care home stabbing

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 10:10 am
Hamilton police searching for suspect in Central Hamilton care home stabbing.
Hamilton police searching for suspect in Central Hamilton care home stabbing. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton Police are searching for a 23-year-old Hamilton woman after a stabbing early Tuesday at a local care home.

Police say around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, two residents of the Jerelday Lodge at 418 Main St. E. near Victoria Ave. S. were socializing in a room and police say the suspect stabbed the 35-year-old victim without provocation and fled.

Read more: More charges laid against Hamilton stabbing suspect

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was last reported in stable condition.

Police are looking for 23-year-old Jamie Lee Saulteaux, who is about five feet two inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has several tattoos on her face, neck and body.

Read more: Woman, 43, arrested in fatal Hamilton stabbing incident

She is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The knife has not been recovered.

