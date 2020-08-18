Suspect sought in Hamilton care home stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are searching for a 23-year-old Hamilton woman after a stabbing early Tuesday at a local care home.

Police say around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, two residents of the Jerelday Lodge at 418 Main St. E. near Victoria Ave. S. were socializing in a room and police say the suspect stabbed the 35-year-old victim without provocation and fled.

Read more: More charges laid against Hamilton stabbing suspect

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was last reported in stable condition.

Police are looking for 23-year-old Jamie Lee Saulteaux, who is about five feet two inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has several tattoos on her face, neck and body.

Story continues below advertisement

She is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The knife has not been recovered.