Port Hope teen charged with attempted murder, arson: police

A 14-year-old in Port Hope, Ont., faces attempted murder and arson charges following an incident at a residence early Sunday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, emergency crews responded to a suspected arson call at a residence.

Police investigated and allege a 14-year-old disabled the residence’s fire alarms, unplugged phones, and attempted to start a fire by placing paper and fire accelerant chemicals throughout the home.

No other details were provided, including how many people were in the residence at the time.

The youth was arrested and charged with attempted murder, arson, and mischief endangering life.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released, nor can any details that might identify them.

The youth was remanded into custody and is scheduled for a court appearance via video in Cobourg on Tuesday, police said Monday night.