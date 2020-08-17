Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Car crashes into NDG restaurant: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 8:08 pm
According to police, the woman was driving southbound on Draper Avenue and says she got distracted and almost collided with a city bus heading West on Sherbrooke. The woman then veering into the restaurant to avoid the bus.
According to police, the woman was driving southbound on Draper Avenue and says she got distracted and almost collided with a city bus heading West on Sherbrooke. The woman then veering into the restaurant to avoid the bus. Jonah Aspler/Global News

A car reportedly drove into La Louisiane restaurant in Montreal’s NDG area on Monday, causing significant damage.

Authorities were called just before 5 p.m. for a vehicle collision that involved a car driving into a restaurant on Sherbrooke Street West during rush hour.

Read more: Officials urge caution as Quebec sees a spike in number of drownings

The driver, a 64-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was not transported to hospital. No other injuries were caused during the crash.

According to police, the woman was driving southbound on Draper Avenue and says she got distracted and almost collided with a city bus heading west on Sherbrooke.

Trending Stories

The woman then veered into the restaurant to avoid the bus.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal police say the incident is deemed an accident and no investigation is underway.

Montreal borough backtracks on controversial changes to Notre-Dame Street
Montreal borough backtracks on controversial changes to Notre-Dame Street
CrashMontreal PoliceCar crashNDGcar crash into restaurantcar crash NDGLa Louisiane
Flyers
More weekly flyers