Car crashes into NDG restaurant: Montreal police

A car reportedly drove into La Louisiane restaurant in Montreal’s NDG area on Monday, causing significant damage.

Authorities were called just before 5 p.m. for a vehicle collision that involved a car driving into a restaurant on Sherbrooke Street West during rush hour.

The driver, a 64-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was not transported to hospital. No other injuries were caused during the crash.

According to police, the woman was driving southbound on Draper Avenue and says she got distracted and almost collided with a city bus heading west on Sherbrooke.

The woman then veered into the restaurant to avoid the bus.

Montreal police say the incident is deemed an accident and no investigation is underway.