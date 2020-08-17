Unprecedented jury selection for Matthew Raymond hearing amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Potential jurors made history as they filed into the in Fredericton Convention Centre on Monday for the jury selection process for a special hearing to decide whether Matthew Vincent Raymond is fit to stand trial.

This is the first time the jury selection process has been held in Canada amid COVID-19.

Raymond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing two civilians as well as two Fredericton police officers just over two years ago.

“New Brunswick will hold the first jury selection and full jury trial in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic led to reduced court operations across the country” according to a statement released by the Justice and Office of the Attorney General.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being the first jurisdiction in Canada to hold a complete jury trial during the ongoing pandemic is something to be proud of,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Andrea Anderson-Mason.

Last week, roughly 500 people were summoned and the court performed a pre-screening, allowing for people who couldn’t serve on the jury to be excused.

The jury selection process is being held at the Fredericton Convention Centre to allow for physical distancing said Ross Gorman, NB Regional Director of Courts South District.

He said the court took unprecedented precautions to ensure the safety of potential jurors

“Those that showed up here today were not volunteering they were court-mandated by the province” he said.

Potential jurors were screened for COVID-19 symptoms and practiced physical distancing inside the convention centre where chairs were placed two metres apart.

Story continues below advertisement

Gorman said that under guidance from NB Public Health, the court issued potential jurors face shields or masks that they wore as they moved around inside the building but were allowed to remove once seated in chairs placed two meters apart.

Potential jurors were separated into smaller groups to be called over the next few days he said.

“There is always room for some improvement. But all in at the end of the day I think it is looking rather promising”, said Gorman.

The jury selection process is expected to take several days with the hearing to determine Raymond’s fitness to stand trial scheduled to take place after the 12 jurors and alternates have been selected.

If found fit, Raymond’s criminal trial date is scheduled for Sept. 15.