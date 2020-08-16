Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials are reporting no new cases of coronavirus and three active cases in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

The province says 438 tests were completed Saturday. To date, the province has completed 68,463 negative tests.

There have been 1,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,007 cases are considered resolved.



There have also been 64 deaths due to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The province said there is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19. People testing positive for the virus range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause