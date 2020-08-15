Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Protesters gather outside U.S. postmaster’s home amid mail-in ballot concerns

By Raphael Satter Reuters
Posted August 15, 2020 6:17 pm
Critics accuse Trump of voter suppression, gutting USPS
WATCH: Critics accuse Trump of voter suppression, gutting USPS

A small group of demonstrators held a noisy protest outside the Washington condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy amid growing concerns that he is gutting the U.S. Postal Service to help President Donald Trump win reelection in November.

An unprecedented number of mail-in ballots are expected as many states have made it easier to vote by mail to address concerns about public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

But just as the Postal Service should be gearing up to deal with the deluge, DeJoy — a Trump donor who has invested in mail rivals — has pushed through cost-cutting measures that have led to widespread delays.

Trending Stories

Read more: UPS, FedEx says they can’t help U.S. Postal Service deliver mail-in ballots

DeJoy has argued that the changes, including overtime curbs, are needed to return the Post Office to profitability. But demonstrators accused him of sabotage to please Trump, who is trailing in the polls and has claimed — without evidence — that his opponents will use postal voting to cheat him out of office.

Story continues below advertisement

Blowing vuvuzelas and banging pots and pans, about 75 people surrounded DeJoy’s upscale Washington condo and waved signs saying “Postmaster Saboteur,” “LET AMERICA VOTE” and “Deliver DeMail, Depose DeJoy.”

The door to DeJoy’s condo building was stuffed with mock mail-in ballots. One of DeJoy’s neighbours joined in the demonstration, waving from her window at the protesters below.

© 2020 Reuters
MAil-in BallotsUSPSLouis DeJoyCritics accuse Trump of voter suppressionprotesters US postmasterUS postmaster protestUS voter suppression
Flyers
More weekly flyers