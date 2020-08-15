Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont. reopens after transport truck goes up in flames

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 3:29 pm
A photo shows a transport truck engulfed in flames and smoke.
A photo shows a transport truck engulfed in flames and smoke. ABresar/Twitter

A transport truck caught fire Saturday, prompting OPP to block off all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Pigram Line for several hours.

Police first reported the incident via Twitter at 10:30 a.m.

Photos and videos showed a transport truck engulfed in flames and smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic experienced extremely heavy slowdowns due to road closures.

Trending Stories

OPP announced on Twitter at 2:20 p.m. that Highway 401 has reopened at Pigram Line.

According to Google Maps, traffic is moving well as of mid-afternoon Saturday.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured during the fire, or what may have caused it.

980 CFPL has reached out to OPP for more information.

More to come. 

Large fuel spill following collision on Hwy. 7 in Peterborough
Large fuel spill following collision on Hwy. 7 in Peterborough
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceFireOPPOntario Provincial Policehighway 401HighwayTruck401transport trucktruck fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers