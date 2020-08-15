Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont. reopens after transport truck goes up in flames

A transport truck caught fire Saturday, prompting OPP to block off all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Pigram Line for several hours.
Police first reported the incident via Twitter at 10:30 a.m.
Photos and videos showed a transport truck engulfed in flames and smoke.
Traffic experienced extremely heavy slowdowns due to road closures.
OPP announced on Twitter at 2:20 p.m. that Highway 401 has reopened at Pigram Line.
According to Google Maps, traffic is moving well as of mid-afternoon Saturday.
It’s unclear whether anyone was injured during the fire, or what may have caused it.
980 CFPL has reached out to OPP for more information.
More to come.
