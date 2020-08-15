Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont. reopens after transport truck goes up in flames

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A transport truck caught fire Saturday, prompting OPP to block off all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Pigram Line for several hours.

Police first reported the incident via Twitter at 10:30 a.m.

Photos and videos showed a transport truck engulfed in flames and smoke.

980 CFPL LEXUS OF LONDON TRAFFIC: Thanks to @daniellellella for providing a video of the transport truck caught on fire on EB #Hwy401 at Pigram Ln. @OPP_WR say EB right lane is closed, drivers say traffic is not moving at all. Avoid if you can! #LdnOnt https://t.co/GatztOJkFC — 980 London Traffic (@London_Traffic) August 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic experienced extremely heavy slowdowns due to road closures.

OPP announced on Twitter at 2:20 p.m. that Highway 401 has reopened at Pigram Line.

According to Google Maps, traffic is moving well as of mid-afternoon Saturday.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured during the fire, or what may have caused it.

980 CFPL has reached out to OPP for more information.

More to come.

1:40 Large fuel spill following collision on Hwy. 7 in Peterborough Large fuel spill following collision on Hwy. 7 in Peterborough