Quebec reports 80 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death

Quebec is reporting 80 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death linked to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department did not register a death in the past 24 hours, but did add one that occurred between Aug. 8 and Aug. 13.

The province has registered 61,084 people infected and 5,719 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by two to 149.

Of those, the number of patients in intensive care remained unchanged at 25.

Authorities say 53,709 people have recovered from the disease.

In total, 1,445,831 screening tests were carried out across Quebec, including 17,545 on Thursday.

The greater Montreal region was the most affected by the progression of the pandemic. There have been 26 additional cases on the island of Montreal for a total of 29,423 since the start of the pandemic.

The Mauricie-Center-du-Québec region recorded 16 new cases to 2,123; Lanaudière, 13 new cases at 4,688; Montérégie, 11 new cases in 9131; and the Laurentians, 9 new cases at 4,100.

Laval has detected 6,180 (+2) cases since the start of the pandemic, the Outaouais 730 (+3) and Estrie 1108 (-1).

The situation is stable in Gaspésie-Île-de-la-Madeleine with 212 cases, as in the Capitale-Nationale with 1984 cases and in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean with 373 cases