Crime

Victoria man charged with manslaughter in death of Vancouver overdose volunteer

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 5:08 pm
Tributes pouring in for overdose prevention worker killed in a Vancouver stabbing
WATCH: (July 31, 2020) Tributes pouring in for overdose prevention worker killed in a Vancouver stabbing.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an overdose prevention volunteer near Vancouver’s St. Paul’s Hospital last month.

Thomus Donaghy, 41, was fatally stabbed near Thurlow and Comox streets on the evening of July 27.

Read more: ‘He went above and beyond’: Vancouver overdose prevention site worker identified as homicide victim

Donaghy was on a break from the hospital’s overdose prevention site when it happened.

Vancouver police say Maximus Rowland Hayes was arrested in North Vancouver on Tuesday, and has now been charged with manslaughter.

Hayes remains in police custody and is due back in court on Aug. 28.

Read more: Man dies from stabbing in Vancouver’s 9th homicide of 2020: police

Court records indicate Hayes has had multiple run-ins with the law in recent years, including charges for assault, theft, mischief and beaching probation.

Donaghy is remembered by friends and colleagues as a dedicated volunteer that saved hundreds of lives.

