Victoria man charged with manslaughter in death of Vancouver overdose volunteer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 23-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an overdose prevention volunteer near Vancouver’s St. Paul’s Hospital last month.

Thomus Donaghy, 41, was fatally stabbed near Thurlow and Comox streets on the evening of July 27.

Donaghy was on a break from the hospital’s overdose prevention site when it happened.

Vancouver police say Maximus Rowland Hayes was arrested in North Vancouver on Tuesday, and has now been charged with manslaughter.

Hayes remains in police custody and is due back in court on Aug. 28.

Story continues below advertisement

Court records indicate Hayes has had multiple run-ins with the law in recent years, including charges for assault, theft, mischief and beaching probation.

Donaghy is remembered by friends and colleagues as a dedicated volunteer that saved hundreds of lives.

1:58 Victoria Police warning public after disturbing discovery in Beacon Hill Park Victoria Police warning public after disturbing discovery in Beacon Hill Park