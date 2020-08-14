No injuries reported in house fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourbood

Fire officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Spence neighbourhood home Friday afternoon.
Crews were called to the blaze at a two-and-half-storey home in the 600 block of Spence Street, near Cumberland Avenue, around 2:45 p.m.
The city says the fire was well underway with heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure when firefighters arrived.
Crews at first fought the flames from outside the burning home, described as a converted residential building, but were later able to go inside, launching an offensive attack, the city said.
The fire was declared under control in just shy of an hour.
The city says a search of the building found no occupants, and no injuries are reported.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation, and the city said an estimate on damages wasn’t immediately available.
